Beyoncé is a ''beautiful mother'' according to her proteges Chloe and Halle Bailey.

The 36-year-old singer gave birth to twins - daughter Rumi and son Sir Carter in June - and she and her 43-year-old husband Jay-Z also have five-year-old daughter Blue Ivy.

Now the two sisters - who were signed by Beyoncé in May 2015 after she heard their cover of her track 'Pretty Hurts' - have gushed about how great a parent their mentor is.

During the world premiere of the 'Black-ish' spin-off, 'Grown-ish' in Hollywood on Wednesday (13.12.17), Chloe, 19, told Us Weekly magazine: ''She's just a beautiful mother.''

During their interview, the two siblings also shared that the 'Sorry' hitmaker has offered her input on their upcoming album.

'Halo' hitmaker Beyoncé's own mother Tina Knowles said in September that Blue Ivy is ''doing amazing'' as a big sister and ''feels responsible for them''.

Tina, 63, said: ''They are amazing. They're very young but they like to touch and they're adorable and just beautiful and healthy and I'm just so happy. [Blue's] doing amazing! She's a big sister and she feeds them and she's excited. And she feels responsible for them being there because she prayed for them.''