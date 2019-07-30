Beyoncé is in talks with Disney to produce another project.

Following the success of the remake of the 1994 animated classic 'The Lion King' - which has banked $968 million worldwide in just two weeks, becoming the fifth highest-grossing film of 2019 - Disney has opened discussions with the 37-year-old R&B sensation to embark on a partnership which would give the star ''free reign'' to make film's ''under the Disney umbrella''.

A film insider told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: ''Beyoncé's deal with Disney for 'The Lion King' was one of the biggest it has done to date. Now they want to expand it by giving her free reign to create her own movies under the Disney umbrella.''

The 'Formation' hitmaker is already producing projects with her entertainment company Parkwood Entertainment, however, Disney bosses are looking to strike up a deal which could earn the singer ''millions''.

The insider added: ''She is producing projects with Parkwood Entertainment but Disney bosses would like her to do the same for them in a partnership that would make her millions.

''The conversations are ongoing but it's an exciting proposition.''

In 'The Lion King', Beyoncé voiced lioness Nala alongside Donald Glover who took on the role of Simba and the 'Halo' hitmaker also featured on the official soundtrack and released her own album 'The Lion King: The Gift', which features guests including her husband Jay Z, Pharrell Williams and Kendrick Lamar.

Speaking about her inspiration for the LP, Beyoncé said: ''I wanted to make sure we found the best talent from Africa, and not just use some of the sound or my own interpretation of it. I wanted it to be authentic to what is beautiful about the music in Africa. A lot of the drums, chants, all of these incredible new sounds mixed with some of the producers from America, we've kind of created our own genre.''