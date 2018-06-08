Beyonce has hired some of the best designers in fashion for her 'On the Run II Tour'.

The 36-year-old pop star kicked off her second co-headlining stadium tour with her husband Jay Z, with whom she has six-year-old daughter Blue and 11-month-old twins Sir and Rumi, just a few days ago and she's certainly made sure there were no expenses spared when it came to her costumes as she's enlisted the best in the business to help her with the design work.

Although her longtime stylist Marni is still the brainchild behind the majority of her looks, which is usually comprised of fishnet tights and figure-hugging leotard, the brunette beauty has asked Givenchy's Claire Waight Keller - who designed the Duchess of Sussex's wedding gown for when she married Prince Harry - a stunning black dress with a large bow and removable skirt.

For an edgier look on stage, the 'Love on Top' hitmaker opted for a jacket from Gucci's collaboration with one of the most sought-out tailors in New York City, Dapper Dan.

And Balmain's Olivier Rousteing - who has worked with the singer numerous times - once again put his two-penneth worth in by designing an iridescent bodysuit for her set, according to E!.

Rousteing last worked with Beyonce on her Coachella military look earlier this year and he has admitted he got approval from her daughter Blue and husband Jay before she wore it.

He said: ''I think the thing I will always remember is sitting on the floor with B and cutting fabric, Blue comes in and runs over to B, and B holds her in her arms while talking to us about the cuts and silhouettes. To me, it was just such a beautiful moment because here you are with this megastar but also, she is a strong woman and a loving momma to her daughter.

''Jay saw the Egyptian goddess cape and when B put it on, his eyes went wide and he was so excited, he said, 'Oh, wow!' That gave me a lot of satisfaction.''

The designer created the costumes for Beyonce's history-making performance - as well as the 200 on-stage dancers, and her Destiny's Child bandmates Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams - in only a few weeks and he admitted putting together her main five elaborate outfits, ranging from an embellished yellow hoodie to a hologram-fabric bodysuit, in such a short space of time whilst working so closely with her is a ''rare'' thing to happen in the industry these days.