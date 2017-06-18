Beyonce has reportedly given birth to twins.

The 35-year-old singer and her husband Jay Z - who already have five-year-old daughter Blue Ivy together - are believed to have welcomed their two new babies into the world earlier this week, although details on the pop star's double delivery and the newborns are few and far between at this moment in time, according to Us Weekly.

The power couple - who got married in 2008 - announced they were adding to their brood in February when the 'Formation' hitmaker posted a photograph of her burgeoning baby bump on her social networking sites.

She wrote at the time: ''We would like to share our love and happiness. We have been blessed two times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes. - The Carters. (sic)''

The pair have remained relatively silent throughout the pregnancy but Beyonce's mother Tina Knowles hasn't been able to contain her excitement.

She said recently: ''I'm so excited. I can't wait.''

And 63-year-old Tina - who is also mother to 30-year-old singer Solange Knowles - has also praised her eldest daughter for being an ''incredible parent''.

She said: ''[Beyoncé and Jay Z are] incredible parents. She's a really good mom. Really patient and kind. [My biggest lesson was] teaching them that what is on the inside counts more than what's on the outside. I see her passing it on, and it makes me really proud because that was my biggest lesson.''

Although she's been very involved in the pregnancy, Tina claimed a few weeks ago that she had been kept in the dark over the babies' genders.

She said when asked about the gender of her grandchildren: ''I would be happy with whatever God gives me. It's the biggest blessing. I'm so excited!''