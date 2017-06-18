Beyonce has reportedly given birth to twins.
The 35-year-old singer and her husband Jay Z - who already have five-year-old daughter Blue Ivy together - are believed to have welcomed their two new babies into the world earlier this week, although details on the pop star's double delivery and the newborns are few and far between at this moment in time, according to Us Weekly.
The power couple - who got married in 2008 - announced they were adding to their brood in February when the 'Formation' hitmaker posted a photograph of her burgeoning baby bump on her social networking sites.
She wrote at the time: ''We would like to share our love and happiness. We have been blessed two times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes. - The Carters. (sic)''
The pair have remained relatively silent throughout the pregnancy but Beyonce's mother Tina Knowles hasn't been able to contain her excitement.
She said recently: ''I'm so excited. I can't wait.''
And 63-year-old Tina - who is also mother to 30-year-old singer Solange Knowles - has also praised her eldest daughter for being an ''incredible parent''.
She said: ''[Beyoncé and Jay Z are] incredible parents. She's a really good mom. Really patient and kind. [My biggest lesson was] teaching them that what is on the inside counts more than what's on the outside. I see her passing it on, and it makes me really proud because that was my biggest lesson.''
Although she's been very involved in the pregnancy, Tina claimed a few weeks ago that she had been kept in the dark over the babies' genders.
She said when asked about the gender of her grandchildren: ''I would be happy with whatever God gives me. It's the biggest blessing. I'm so excited!''
Ono is to receive a credit for co-writing 'Imagine', 46 years after it was released.
Famous rocker Steve Earle has calls Noel Gallagher ''the most overrated songwriter ever'' and praised Damon Albarn.
Glastonbury organiser Emily Eavis says the headline acts, which this year include Ed Sheeran, Foo Fighters and Radiohead, help the iconic festival to...
Although this adventure's premise will appeal to children, and the child within us, the film...
Mary Katherine is a regular teenage girl who somehow mysteriously appears in an enchantingly beautiful...
Watch the trailer for ObsessedBeyonce Knowles takes on an unlikely role in Obsessed. Sharon Charles...
Watch the trailer for Cadillac Records.In there day, Chess Records were a very prominent record...
If only they had let Bill Condon direct Chicago instead of just writing the screenplay....
DreamgirlsTrailer StreamBeyonce Knowles, Listen, VideoNew ClipStarring Beyonce Knowles, Jamie Foxx, Danny Glover and Eddie...
ABC premiered America's Funniest Home Videos in 1989, and the weekly video-clip competition has gone...
Goldmember finds Mike Myers returning to his most successful franchise, but desperately running out of...
The cameo-driven, "Mission: Impossible 2"-spoofing, movie-within-a-movie, pre-title sequence of "Austin Powers in Goldmember" is the...
In 2003, Brooklyn rapper Jay-Z (a.k.a. Shawn Carter) called it quits after an eight-year career....