Beyonce has expanded her scholarship programme after Google.org announced they will match her $100,000 fund so they can offer the scholarships to four more students in 2018.
The 'Single Ladies' hitmaker has been able to add four more colleges to her scholarship programme after Google.org announced they will match the $100,000 fund she gave so they can offer the money to four more students in 2018.
Four students from Ohios Xavier University, Wilberforce University, Tuskegee University and Bethune-Cookman University were offered the $25,000 scholarship and now four more students from Texas Southern University, Fisk University, Grambling State University and Morehouse College are in with a chance of receiving a payout too.
Maab Ibrahim, a Google.org official, said: ''Google understands the vital role historically black colleges and universities play in delivering a high quality and culturally responsive education. In the last several years, Google has launched innovative programs to close the distance between Silicon Valley and HBCUs (historically black colleges and universities); we are proud to continue that commitment by matching Beyonce's generous donation.''
Beyonce's Formation Scholars Award was brought to the forefront during the singer's iconic Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival performance and her mother Tina Knowles-Lawson has revealed Beyonce wanted to do what was ''best for the world'' with her performance.
She shared on Instagram: ''I told Beyoncé that I was afraid that the predominately white audience at Coachella would be confused by all of the black culture and Black college culture because it was something that they might not get. Her brave response to me made me feel a bit selfish and ashamed. She said, 'I have worked very hard to get to the point where I have a true voice and at this point in my life and my career I have a responsibility to do what's best for the world and not what is most popular.
''She said that her hope is that after the show young people would research this culture and see how cool it is, and young people black and white would listen to 'LIFT EVERY VOICE AND SING' and see how amazing the words are for us all and bridge the gap. She also hopes that it will encourage young kids to enroll in our amazing Historically Black Colleges and Universities. I stand corrected. (sic)''
