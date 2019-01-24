Pop icon Beyonce has ambitions of winning an Oscar, according to Sir Michael Caine.
Beyonce dreams of winning an Oscar, according to Sir Michael Caine.
The 85-year-old actor - who is a two-time Academy Award winner - has revealed that Beyonce spoke to him about her acting ambitions when they were working together on the 2002 comedy movie 'Austin Powers in Goldmember'.
Michael - who knows the chart-topping singer as ''Be-yons'' - told Rolling Stone magazine: ''I knew she was a singer and had a group [Destiny's Child]. I asked her one day, 'What do you want to do with your life, Be-yons? And she said, 'I want to win the Academy Award for acting.'''
Michael thinks Beyonce - who has also starred in movies like 'The Pink Panther' and 'Dreamgirls' - is a ''competent actress''.
Recalling the experience of working with the singer, Michael explained: ''She was very good in the movie, a very competent actress, and I thought she could get somewhere with this. She's gone far beyond my world. She's so big now.''
Meanwhile, Michael also revealed he no longer frets about reviews of his films.
The veteran star endured a ''very hellish time'' during his youth, but as he's aged, Michael has found a sense of calm in his life.
Asked what advice he would give to his younger self, he explained: ''If you're going through hell, keep going.
''I had a very hellish time when I was young. I came out of the army when I was 20 and immediately succumbed to malaria I'd picked up in Korea. I came out the other side, but just you've got to keep going.
''Also, you can't ruin my career now by giving me a bad review. I'm all right. I'm OK now. I got to a certain age where I went, 'OK, it's all right, mate. Stop worrying.'''
