Beyonce has reportedly almost completed her follow-up to her visual LP 'Lemonade'.

The 36-year-old megastar only released her joint album with husband Jay-Z, 'Everything Is Love', just over a month ago, and she is believed to have been secretly working away penning songs and shooting videos for the project, which has already caught the attention of Netflix.

The tabloid also reports that the 'Halo' singer is to record footage at the Colosseum in Rome, Italy, among other locations.

An insider told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: ''Beyonce has been hard at work on her next solo album and it is shaping up well.

''She wants it to be even more ground-breaking and visually impressive than 'Lemonade', which is why she is scouting out locations which will really wow people.

''Her team are now in negotiations with Netflix to premiere the project, which would introduce it to a massive audience.''

The subscription service put in a huge offer for 'Lemonade' in 2016, but due to the 'Crazy in Love' hitmaker's contracts with HBO and her rapper spouse's streaming service TIDAL, they were unable to seal the deal.

However, Netflix are hoping to tempt Beyonce with even more money this time.

The source close to the star added: ''They offered a seven-figure sum for 'Lemonade' but contractual obligations with HBO and Tidal meant it didn't happen.

''But they are willing to pay through the roof this time because Beyonce still has massive pulling power.''

The Destiny's Child star recently dined at La Petite Maison in Nice, France, with her mother Tina Knowles and U2's Bono, and Sir Elton John was also there, which means they could be set to write a song for 'The Lion King' together in the coming days, as her schedule is clear until next Wednesday (25.07.18) when Beyonce and Jay-Z's US leg of their 'On The Run II tour' kicks off.

The 'Say My Name' hitmaker joined the cast of the upcoming live-action remake of the Disney animated classic as Nala - the love interest of Simba, who will be voiced by Donald Glover.

The 'Rocket Man' hitmaker - who provided the songs to the 1994 animation including 'Circle of Life' and 'Can You Feel The Love Tonight' - confirmed their recording plans in February.

He said: ''They need to have a new end credits song.

''There will be an end, closing song, and we've been speaking to Beyonce's people, and hopefully TIM RICE and I and her can cook up something.''