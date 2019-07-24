Beyoncé celebrated after 'The Lion King' premiere in London by ordering a Nando's takeaway to her hotel.

The 37-year-old star - who voices the character of Nala in the new adaptation of the Disney classic - and her husband Jay-Z attended the premiere in London on July 14 and the pair ended their glamorous evening with a cheeky Nando's in their room at the Corinthia Hotel.

A source told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: ''Beyoncé celebrated the end of promo for the film by getting in a Nando's. She ordered loads of chicken and peri chips.''

Beyoncé is a big fan of Nando's and often orders from the chain when she is in the UK.

Back in 2013, she spent almost £1,500 at an Essex branch of Nando's following her performance at V Festival.

Nando's Chelmsford manager confirmed that a member of the star's entourage called in the order, which included 48 whole chickens, 24 tubs of coleslaw, 58 chicken wing platters and 48 portions of chips.

The receipt was posted to Twitter, with an employee writing: ''Too excited that Beyoncé is ordering a Nandos from us ?? if only she would pick it up herself!''

The receipt showed the name 'Beyoncé K' on the order and the meal was paid for in cash.

Beyoncé famously went vegan to lose her baby weight for her iconic 2018 Coachella headlining performance.

Speaking during her Netflix documentary, 'Homecoming: A Film by Beyoncé', she explained her diet after giving birth to twins Rumi and Sir, in June 2017.

She said: ''In order for me to meet my goals, I'm limiting myself to no bread, no carbs, no sugar, no dairy, no meat, no fish, no alcohol ... I'm hungry.''

However, she also revealed that she was ''satisfied'' with her post-baby figure.

She said: ''I have a little mommy pouch, and I'm in no rush to get rid of it. I think it's real. Whenever I'm ready to get a six-pack, I will go into beast zone and work my ass off until I have it. But right now, my little FUPA and I feel like we are meant to be.''