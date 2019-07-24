Beyoncé and Jay-Z ordered a Nando's to their room at London's swanky Corinthia hotel after The Lion King premiere earlier this month.
Beyoncé celebrated after 'The Lion King' premiere in London by ordering a Nando's takeaway to her hotel.
The 37-year-old star - who voices the character of Nala in the new adaptation of the Disney classic - and her husband Jay-Z attended the premiere in London on July 14 and the pair ended their glamorous evening with a cheeky Nando's in their room at the Corinthia Hotel.
A source told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: ''Beyoncé celebrated the end of promo for the film by getting in a Nando's. She ordered loads of chicken and peri chips.''
Beyoncé is a big fan of Nando's and often orders from the chain when she is in the UK.
Back in 2013, she spent almost £1,500 at an Essex branch of Nando's following her performance at V Festival.
Nando's Chelmsford manager confirmed that a member of the star's entourage called in the order, which included 48 whole chickens, 24 tubs of coleslaw, 58 chicken wing platters and 48 portions of chips.
The receipt was posted to Twitter, with an employee writing: ''Too excited that Beyoncé is ordering a Nandos from us ?? if only she would pick it up herself!''
The receipt showed the name 'Beyoncé K' on the order and the meal was paid for in cash.
Beyoncé famously went vegan to lose her baby weight for her iconic 2018 Coachella headlining performance.
Speaking during her Netflix documentary, 'Homecoming: A Film by Beyoncé', she explained her diet after giving birth to twins Rumi and Sir, in June 2017.
She said: ''In order for me to meet my goals, I'm limiting myself to no bread, no carbs, no sugar, no dairy, no meat, no fish, no alcohol ... I'm hungry.''
However, she also revealed that she was ''satisfied'' with her post-baby figure.
She said: ''I have a little mommy pouch, and I'm in no rush to get rid of it. I think it's real. Whenever I'm ready to get a six-pack, I will go into beast zone and work my ass off until I have it. But right now, my little FUPA and I feel like we are meant to be.''
Shaun Ryder and Bez took time out from their hilarious stint on Celebrity Gogglebox to join the rest of Happy Mondays as they brought their 'Pills...
Melissa Bel's single 'Cotton Candy' is out now.
Throughout the course of 2019, enigmatic UK singer-songwriter/producer BABii has been creating a buzz for herself ahead of the release of debut album...
Legendary songs about Uncle Sam.
Folkestone bore witness to a mesmerising performance from Joan As Police Woman in celebration of a distinguished, if under appreciated, solo career.
Although this adventure's premise will appeal to children, and the child within us, the film...
Mary Katherine is a regular teenage girl who somehow mysteriously appears in an enchantingly beautiful...
Watch the trailer for ObsessedBeyonce Knowles takes on an unlikely role in Obsessed. Sharon Charles...
Watch the trailer for Cadillac Records.In there day, Chess Records were a very prominent record...
If only they had let Bill Condon direct Chicago instead of just writing the screenplay....
DreamgirlsTrailer StreamBeyonce Knowles, Listen, VideoNew ClipStarring Beyonce Knowles, Jamie Foxx, Danny Glover and Eddie...
ABC premiered America's Funniest Home Videos in 1989, and the weekly video-clip competition has gone...
Goldmember finds Mike Myers returning to his most successful franchise, but desperately running out of...
The cameo-driven, "Mission: Impossible 2"-spoofing, movie-within-a-movie, pre-title sequence of "Austin Powers in Goldmember" is the...
In 2003, Brooklyn rapper Jay-Z (a.k.a. Shawn Carter) called it quits after an eight-year career....