Beyonce looked ''very happy'' to have her family doting on her on Easter Sunday (16.04.17).

The 35-year-old beauty - who is currently pregnant with twins - spent the annual holiday at the Polo Lounge at the Beverly Hills Hotel in Los Angeles, where she celebrated by having lunch alongside her family and watching an Easter egg hunt.

A source said: ''Beyonce looked amazing. She had fun watching [daughter Blue Ivy, five] hunt for eggs. She celebrated for a couple of hours with her family.''

The 'Formation' hitmaker was happy to take a hands-off role with the egg hunt, as her family ensured the pregnant star was as ''comfortable'' as possible.

The eyewitness told People: ''She mostly stayed sitting. Everyone doted on her and made sure she was comfortable. She looked very happy.''

Meanwhile, Beyonce's former Destiny's Child bandmate Kelly Rowland recently revealed the curvaceous star gives her ''mummy advice''.

She said: ''She's an incredible mother. I watch her with her daughter and I get such great mummy advice from her.

''I get great mummy advice, of course, from Solange who's raising an incredible young man, Jules. I'm just so blessed to have a great circle of great sisters. My mummy circle is really fly.''

And Kelly - who has a two-year-old son called Titan - admitted to being overcome by emotion when her son first said he loved her.

She shared: ''It was one of the most beautiful times. I was putting him to bed and I was closing the door. He said 'Mama'. He actually calls me 'money' so he said 'money', and I said 'Yes baby?' and he said 'I love you'.

''I literally closed the door like 'I love you too' and then cried. I had never experienced emotion like that before in my life. I thought having him was a huge thing of emotion or getting married to his dad was great too, but my kid telling me he loved me for the first time just blew my mind.''