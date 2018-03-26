Beyonce was allegedly bitten by an unknown actress at one of her and Jay Z's star studded parties, according to comedian-and-actress Tiffany Haddish.
According to Tiffany Haddish, the bash that she, Jay and the 'Crazy In Love' hitmaker attended in December took a bizarre turn when the unidentified guest got into an altercation with Beyonce, and during the incident the woman is supposed to have ''bit Beyonce in the face''.
Speaking to the US issue of GQ magazine, Tiffany claimed: ''Beyonce stormed away, went up to Jay-Z, and was like, 'Jay! Come here! This bitch...' and snatched him.
''They went to the back of the room. I was like, 'What just happened?' And Beyonce's friend walked up and was like, 'Can you believe this bitch just bit Beyonce?!' ''
Tiffany, 38, kept bumping into the actress throughout the night, and she was ready to confront her, before Beyonce, 36, calmed her down.
She explained: ''Near the end of the party, Beyonce's at the bar, so I said to Beyonce, 'Did she really bite you?' She was like, 'Yeah.' I was like, 'She gonna get her ass beat tonight.' She was like, 'Tiffany, no. Don't do that. That bitch is on drugs. She not even drunk. The bitch is on drugs. She not like that all the time. Just chill.' ''
The 'Girls Trip' star still can't believe that the crazy incident occurred at all.
She exclaimed: ''There's people out here biting Beyonce!''
