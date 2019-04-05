Beyonce has teamed up with Adidas to become their new creative partner.

The 37-year-old pop star has announced a new partnership with the sportswear giant to release exclusive new footwear, clothing and relaunch her activewear clothing line Ivy Park, which initially launched with Topshop in 2016.

In a statement, the singer said: ''This is the partnership of a lifetime for me. Adidas has had tremendous success in pushing creative boundaries.

''We share a philosophy that puts creativity, growth and social responsibility at the forefront of business. I look forward to re-launching and expanding Ivy Park on a truly global scale with a proven, dynamic leader.''

Adidas has confirmed she will retain ownership of her company and continue ''her journey as one of the first black women to be the sole owner of an athleisure brand.''

As well as developing a new line of signature footwear and apparel, the 'Lemonade' hitmaker will partner with Adidas on a ''unique purpose-driven program focused on empowering and enabling the next generation of athletes, creators and leaders''.

Eric Liedtke, an executive board member who is in charge of the company's global brands, added: ''Beyonce is an iconic creator but also a proven business leader, and together, we have the ability to inspire change and empower the next generation of creators.''

The much-anticipated collaboration was announced on Instagram on Thursday (04.04.19) and simply flashes 'Beyonce, Adidas, Ivy Park' in bold black text against a yellow background

The 'Crazy In Love' songstress will be the latest A-Lister to join the sportswear label alongside Kanye West's 'Yeezy' brand and Pharrell Williams.