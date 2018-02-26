Beyonce will go head to head with Taylor Swift at the 2018 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards.

The 'Single Ladies' singer will battle it out alongside the 'Look What You Made Me Do' hitmaker as well as Demi Lovato, Katy Perry, P!nk and Selena Gomez to take home the Favourite Female Artist gong whilst Bruno Mars, DJ Khaled, Ed Sheeran, Luis Fonsi, Kendrick Lamar and Shawn Mendes will fight it out for the coveted Favourite Male Artist title. 'Never Be The Same' hitmaker Camila Cabello is eyeing up the Favourite Breakout Artist award, but it will be hotly contested by the likes of Cardi B, Harry Styles and Khalid, who also receive a nomination.

Meanwhile, 'Beauty and the Beast', 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2', 'Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle', 'Pitch Perfect 3', 'Spider-Man: Homecoming', 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi', 'The Greatest Showman' and 'Wonder Woman' are all in the running for Favourite Movie whilst Ben Affleck, Chris Hemsworth, Chris Pratt, Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart and Will Ferrell have earned nominations for Best Male Actor. Anna Kendrick, Daisy Ridley, Emma Watson, Gal Gadot, Zendaya and Zoe Saldana will battle it out for the Favourite Movie Actress gong.

The 2018 Kids' Choice Awards will take place on March 24 at the Forum in Inglewood, California and will be broadcasted live on Nickelodeon. John Cena will return to host the show.

Voting has already opened for the film categories, with the rest of the categories - including music and television - opening on March 5 and March 12 respectively.

The 2018 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards selected nominations:

FILM

Favourite Movie

'Beauty and the Beast'

'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2'

'Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle'

'Pitch Perfect 3'

'Spider-Man: Homecoming'

'Star Wars: The Last Jedi'

'The Greatest Showman'

'Wonder Woman'

Favourite Movie Actor

Ben Affleck (Batman, 'Justice League')

Chris Hemsworth (Thor, 'Thor: Ragnarok')

Chris Pratt (Peter Quill/Star-Lord, 'Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol 2')

Dwayne Johnson (Dr. Smolder Bravestone, 'Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle')

Kevin Hart (Moose Finbar, 'Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle')

Will Ferrell (Brad, 'Daddy's Home 2')

Favourite Movie Actress

Anna Kendrick (Beca, 'Pitch Perfect 3')

Daisy Ridley (Rey, 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi')

Emma Watson (Belle, 'Beauty and the Beast')

Gal Gadot (Diana Prince/Wonder Woman, 'Wonder Woman' & 'Justice League')

Zendaya (Anne Wheeler, 'The Greatest Showman' & Michelle, 'Spider-Man: Homecoming')

Zoe Saldana (Gamora, 'Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol 2')

TELEVISION

Favourite TV Show

'Fuller House'

'Henry Danger'

'K.C. Undercover'

'Saban's Power Rangers Ninja Steel'

'Stranger Things'

'The Big Bang Theory'

'The Flash'

'The Thundermans'

Favourite TV Actor

Andrew Lincoln (Rick Grimes, 'The Walking Dead')

Grant Gustin (Barry Allen/The Flash, 'The Flash')

Jace Norman (Henry Hart, 'Henry Danger')

Jack Griffo (Max Thunderman, 'The Thundermans')

Jim Parsons (Sheldon Cooper, 'The Big Bang Theory')

William Shewfelt (Brody Romero/Red Ninja Steel Ranger, 'Power Rangers Ninja Steel')

Favourite TV Actress

Candace Cameron Bure (D.J. Tanner-Fuller, 'Fuller House')

Kaley Cuoco (Penny, 'The Big Bang Theory')

Kira Kosarin (Phoebe Thunderman, 'The Thundermans')

Lizzy Greene (Dawn Harper, 'Nicky, Ricky, Dicky & Dawn')

Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven, 'Stranger Things')

Zendaya (K.C. Cooper, 'K.C. Undercover')

MUSIC

Favourite Music Group

Coldplay

Fifth Harmony

Imagine Dragons

Maroon 5

The Chainsmokers

Twenty One Pilots

Favourite Male Artist

Bruno Mars

DJ Khaled

Ed Sheeran

Luis Fonsi

Kendrick Lamar

Shawn Mendes

Favourite Female Artist

Beyoncé

Demi Lovato

Katy Perry

P!NK

Selena Gomez

Taylor Swift

Favourite Song

'Despacito' (Remix) - Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee, featuring Justin Bieber

'HUMBLE.' - Kendrick Lamar

'I'm The One' - DJ Khaled, featuring Justin Bieber, Quavo, Chance the Rapper, Lil Wayne

'It Ain't Me' - Selena Gomez & Kygo

'Look What You Made Me Do' - Taylor Swift

'Shape Of You' - Ed Sheeran

'That's What I Like' - Bruno Mars

'Thunder' - Imagine Dragons

Favourite Breakout Artist

Alessia Cara

Camila Cabello

Cardi B

Harry Styles

Khalid

Noah Cyrus