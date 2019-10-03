Beyonce and Solange Knowles don't have the mutated BRCA2 gene linked to breast cancer.

The 38-year-old pop superstar and her younger sister, 33, reportedly tested negative for the mutated human tumour suppressor gene, which can put females at a higher risk of developing ovarian and breast cancer, after their father Mathew Knowles was diagnosed with the illness.

The former Destiny's Child manager told TMZ Live that the girls got tested after he found out he was a carrier of the BRCA2 gene and they were later told by doctors they haven't inherited it.

The 67-year-old music executive decided to share he had been diagnosed with breast cancer to mark the start of Breast Cancer Awareness month, which runs throughout October, but has since revealed he is currently cancer free after having ''three lymph nodes'' removed.

He explained: ''I'm grateful to be cancer free. They found this early and they took out three lymph nodes. I'm good. I'm very fortunate. Early detection, that's the key.''

Mathew - who thinks breast cancer should be called chest cancer to encourage men to check themselves - is planning to have his ''other breast'' removed next year as a precaution.

He added during his interview with the gossip website: ''I'm looking about January time to have the other breast removed just being proactive and reducing the risk.''

Mathew - who has Beyonce and Solange with his ex-wife Tina and two young children with his spouse Gena Avery - has found out that there is a history of breast cancer in his family.

He said: ''Breast cancer has been prevalent in my family.

''My mother's sister died of breast cancer, my mother's sister's two and only daughters died of breast cancer and my sister-in-law died in March of breast cancer with three kids - a nine, 11- and a 15-year-old - and my mother-in-law had breast cancer.

''So breast cancer has been all around me. My wife's mother has breast cancer, too.''

He is currently having more tests to check his overall health as the mutated BRCA2 gene can put men at higher risk of developing prostate cancer, pancreatic cancer and melanoma.

He explained: ''Now what does having a mutation on BRCA2 mean for a man?

''You have a higher risk of getting breast cancer, prostate cancer, pancreatic cancer or melanoma ... I'm still getting test results back.

''I got an MRI for pancreatic cancer and my pancreas and liver are fine. My dermatologist removed two moles - both of which came back benign for melanoma. I got an MRI on my prostate a week ago, but we're still waiting on the results.''