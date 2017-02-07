Beyonce and Jay Z ''tried for a few years'' to have another child.

The 'Formation' singer and the 'Empire State Of Mind' hitmaker recently announced they are expecting twins together and are feeling ''great'' about adding to their family.

A source said: ''They wanted another child and after a few years of trying, it's a great feeling. Beyonce's very happy.''

The couple were thought to have gone through some tough times recently but they are now much stronger and realise what a ''great team'' they make.

The insider told People magazine: ''They are a power couple and they make a great team. They know they are more interesting together than apart.''

The pair announced the happy news they were expecting twins with a post on Instagram, where the 35-year-old singer - who already has five-year-old daughter Blue Ivy with her husband - showed off her burgeoning baby bump.

She captioned the image: ''We would like to share our love and happiness. We have been blessed two times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes. - The Carters (sic)''

Since the announcement, well wishes have flooded in for the pair from a whole host of stars including John Legend and his wife Chrissy Teigen.

John said: ''I'm happy for them. It's a beautiful thing. They already know that though. They already have a wonderful daughter, they know what it feels like, and I'm excited for them.''

Whilst Chrissy added in a tweet: ''But really. Congrats to my best friend Beyonce I love you so much. Hive forever. (sic)''

Rita Ora also sent her best wishes to the couple, congratulating them on their ''fantastic'' news.

She shared: ''I just think from woman to woman, there's nothing better. It's fantastic. I wish her nothing but the best for the family and for health and everything. They're just bosses at what they do. Unfortunately, [I haven't spoken to them]. I just wanted to congratulate them and all that. They must be getting their phones blowing up.''