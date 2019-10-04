Beyonce and Jay-Z are believed to working on a new song and music video together which is being shot in Los Angeles.
Beyonce and Jay-Z are reportedly collaborating on a new song and ''steamy'' music video for her new project.
The 38-year-old R&B superstar recently starred as Nala in Disney's remake of 'The Lion King' and released a record inspired by the movie, 'The Lion King: The Gift', and she is not resting on her laurels as she and her husband have a new duet in the works.
An insider told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: ''It's one of her most extravagant and expensive shoots.
''It was mostly filmed in LA and has a highly choreographed routine and also a steamy, romantic scene.
''She is working with some new creatives and is ready to change things up.''
The high-profile duo teamed on the 2018 album 'Everything Is Love', billed as The Carters, and they also toured the record on the 'On The Run II Tour'.
The pair are known for their big budget promos and for the album's track 'Ape S**t', which was directed by Ricky Saiz, they filmed in the Louvre museum in Paris.
Both artists used the album to call out those they are unhappy with.
Jay - who was the most nominated artist at the 2018 Grammy Awards but did not win any - rapped on 'Ape S**t': ''Tell the Grammys fuck that 0 for 8 s**t''.
And he confirmed that he turned down the Super Bowl Halftime Show, saying: ''I said no to the Super Bowl / You need me, I don't need you/ Every night we in the end zone / Tell the NFL we need stadiums too.''
Whilst Beyonce hit out at Tidal rival Spotify on the track 'Nice', rapping: ''If I gave...two f***s about streaming numbers woulda put Lemonade up on Spotify. F**k you.''
With 'Nice' not appearing on Spotify.
The couple's daughter Blue Ivy, now seven, also made a cameo on 'Boss' and 'Salud' in which she gives a shout out to her baby siblings Rumi and Sir, who turned two in June.
