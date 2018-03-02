Beyonce and Jay Z have teamed up with DJ Khaled on his new single.

The superstar couple - who previously collaborated with the hip hop star on last year's track 'Shining' - are back with 'Top Off', which is the first song to be taken from Khaled's upcoming album 'Father Of Asah' and also features vocals from Future.

The husband and wife pair both feature on the tune, which was unveiled to the world on Friday (02.03.18) and sees them both deliver a scathing and blistering verse.

Referring to rumours he'd spent $91,000 on a bottle of champagne, Jay spits: ''I chopped the top off, you notice, ridin' 'round town with the FLOTUS, 1.5 for the Landaulet.''

In between rhymes, he hands things over to his wife to ''put these ''f***boys on notice'', and Bey does not hold back.

Showing off her own hip hop chops, she raps: ''I'm the only lady here, still the realest n***a in the room. I break the internet, top two and I ain't number two.

''My body, my ice, my cash, all real, I'm a triple threat. F**k it up and then leave, come back, f**k it up and leave again.''

It comes after it was revealed Beyonce will go head to head with Taylor Swift at the 2018 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards.

The 'Single Ladies' singer will battle it out alongside the 'Look What You Made Me Do' hitmaker as well as Demi Lovato, Katy Perry, P!NK and Selena Gomez to take home the Favourite Female Artist gong.