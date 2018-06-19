Beyonce and Jay-Z's team were still putting the finishing touches to their joint album during their London concert - hours before it was released.

The couple - who are currently on their 'On The Run II' world tour - thrilled fans by dropping 'Everything Is Love' on Saturday (16.06.18), and producer Andre Lyon - who is one half of Cool & Dre - who worked on several tracks on the release has revealed there was one big dash to get the LP out at the end of the London Stadium show.

Andre told Rolling Stone magazine: ''People were still recording parts an hour and a half before the last show in London.

''They were still putting last-second touches on.''

The pair worked tirelessly to get the record done holding sessions in Cardiff and Paris before their gigs.

Denisia 'Blu Jane' Andrews - who did six tracks with the couple - said: ''Once [Beyonce] went to Wales, things really started to evolve.''

Praising their work ethic, Andre added: ''Us being there was key.

''[Beyonce and Jay-Z] don't have rules. No-one can get away with the things they do - and when I say get away with, I mean pull off.''

The nine-track record was first exclusively released on Jay's TIDAL, but is now available on all major streaming sites - including Spotify, Apple Music and Amazon Music - but under their marital name The Carters.

The pair also released a new music video for their track 'Ape S**t' and another single 'Salud', which does not appear on the album.

Ricky Saiz directed the video, which is set in the Louvre museum in Paris and both artists used the album to call out those they are unhappy with.

Jay - who was the most nominated artist at the 2018 Grammy Awards but did not win any - raps on 'Ape S**t': ''Tell the Grammys fuck that 0 for 8 s**t''.

And he confirmed that he turned down the Super Bowl Halftime Show, saying: ''I said no to the Super Bowl / You need me, I don't need you/ Every night we in the end zone / Tell the NFL we need stadiums too.''

Beyoncé hit out at Tidal rival Spotify on the track 'Nice', rapping: ''If I gave...two f***s about streaming numbers woulda put Lemonade up on Spotify. F**k you.''

With 'Nice' not appearing on Spotify.

The couple's daughter Blue Ivy also makes a cameo on 'Boss' and 'Salud' in which she gives a shout out to her baby siblings Rumi and Sir.