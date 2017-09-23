Beyoncé and Jay Z have bought a $26 million mansion in The Hamptons.

The couple splashed out on the pricey estate in the exclusive beachside community of New York, just months after they paid $88 million for a new home in Los Angeles.

The Hamptons estate features a 12,000 sq ft house, along with an 1,800 sq ft guest cottage and sits on a two-acre site.

Beyoncé and Jay Z's new retreat has seven bedrooms, seven-and-a-half bathrooms, which are ''sculpted with marble selected in Verona, Italy'', according to Trulia.com.

The showbiz power couple - who are worth more than $1 billion between them - now have palatial estates on both coasts after splashing out on a new Bel-Air mansion which comes complete with four outdoor swimming pools, 30,000 square feet of living space and their own personal spa.

Jay, 47, is well known to be a big fan of the Brooklyn Nets basketball team, and he has enough space to invite them to Los Angeles for a game as his house boasts a full-size court.

There is also a media room and a separate staff quarter.

The pair's property purchases came just a few months after they were said to be struggling to find a new family home, despite boasting a budget of around $75 million.

Beyoncé, 35, and rapper Jay - who have daughter Blue, five, and three-month-old twins Rumi and Sir Carter - were said to have been outpriced on abodes they took a fancy to which were going for double their house fund.

A source recently said: ''They want a super baller, crazy estate, and the ones they love are going for $150 mil.''