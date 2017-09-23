Beyoncé and Jay Z have bought a $26 million mansion in The Hamptons, just weeks after purchasing a home in Los Angeles for $88m.
Beyoncé and Jay Z have bought a $26 million mansion in The Hamptons.
The couple splashed out on the pricey estate in the exclusive beachside community of New York, just months after they paid $88 million for a new home in Los Angeles.
The Hamptons estate features a 12,000 sq ft house, along with an 1,800 sq ft guest cottage and sits on a two-acre site.
Beyoncé and Jay Z's new retreat has seven bedrooms, seven-and-a-half bathrooms, which are ''sculpted with marble selected in Verona, Italy'', according to Trulia.com.
The showbiz power couple - who are worth more than $1 billion between them - now have palatial estates on both coasts after splashing out on a new Bel-Air mansion which comes complete with four outdoor swimming pools, 30,000 square feet of living space and their own personal spa.
Jay, 47, is well known to be a big fan of the Brooklyn Nets basketball team, and he has enough space to invite them to Los Angeles for a game as his house boasts a full-size court.
There is also a media room and a separate staff quarter.
The pair's property purchases came just a few months after they were said to be struggling to find a new family home, despite boasting a budget of around $75 million.
Beyoncé, 35, and rapper Jay - who have daughter Blue, five, and three-month-old twins Rumi and Sir Carter - were said to have been outpriced on abodes they took a fancy to which were going for double their house fund.
A source recently said: ''They want a super baller, crazy estate, and the ones they love are going for $150 mil.''
The novel's author saw a cut of the film and loved each of the changes the movie's director had made.
Although this adventure's premise will appeal to children, and the child within us, the film...
Mary Katherine is a regular teenage girl who somehow mysteriously appears in an enchantingly beautiful...
Watch the trailer for ObsessedBeyonce Knowles takes on an unlikely role in Obsessed. Sharon Charles...
Watch the trailer for Cadillac Records.In there day, Chess Records were a very prominent record...
If only they had let Bill Condon direct Chicago instead of just writing the screenplay....
DreamgirlsTrailer StreamBeyonce Knowles, Listen, VideoNew ClipStarring Beyonce Knowles, Jamie Foxx, Danny Glover and Eddie...
ABC premiered America's Funniest Home Videos in 1989, and the weekly video-clip competition has gone...
Goldmember finds Mike Myers returning to his most successful franchise, but desperately running out of...
The cameo-driven, "Mission: Impossible 2"-spoofing, movie-within-a-movie, pre-title sequence of "Austin Powers in Goldmember" is the...
In 2003, Brooklyn rapper Jay-Z (a.k.a. Shawn Carter) called it quits after an eight-year career....