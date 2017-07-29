Beyonce and Jay-Z are reportedly planning to reiterate their love for one another with a second wedding after a 'tough' couple of years.
Beyonce and Jay-Z are reportedly planning to renew their wedding vows.
The couple - who married in 2008 - have gone through a rocky patch in their relationship, but after coming through the other side and welcoming twins Rumi and Sir into the world six weeks ago, they are keen to reaffirm their commitment to one another in the coming months.
A source close to the couple - who also have five-year-old daughter Blue Ivy together - said: ''After going through a really tough couple of years they're planning to renew their vows in late summer, in front of the children and 10 specially selected trusted friends.
''Beyonce wants to wipe the slate clean and bring the family back together. They've experienced some seriously difficult situations, but they've pulled through it.''
And the couple are said to be planning to take a step back from their respective careers in order to focus their attentions on their family life.
The source told Look magazine: ''They've spent so much time working on their careers and both knew their marriage has suffered.
''From now on it's all about spending more time together, starting with Jay's new tour. Beyonce is bringing the twins and they will be together as a family.''
Jay recently admitted his marriage ''wasn't totally built on 100 per cent truth''.
The 'Empire State of Mind' hitmaker admitted the ''hardest thing'' he's ever done is having to face up to potential difficulties in his union and try to work them out.
He said: ''This is my real life. I just ran into this place and we built this big, beautiful mansion of a relationship that wasn't totally built on the 100 per cent truth and it starts cracking. Things start happening that the public can see.
''Then we had to get to a point of, 'OK, tear this down and let's start from the beginning ... It's the hardest thing I've ever done.''
(Look, archive)
This year's Mercury Prize nominees features the best of British pop.
Situated in a scenic Cornish valley, the eleventh iteration of the Leopallooza Festival takes place near Bude in Cornwall from July 28th to July 30th.
Linkin Park have returned to America's Billboard Chart following the tragic suicide of their frontman Chester Bennington last week.
Although this adventure's premise will appeal to children, and the child within us, the film...
Mary Katherine is a regular teenage girl who somehow mysteriously appears in an enchantingly beautiful...
Watch the trailer for ObsessedBeyonce Knowles takes on an unlikely role in Obsessed. Sharon Charles...
Watch the trailer for Cadillac Records.In there day, Chess Records were a very prominent record...
If only they had let Bill Condon direct Chicago instead of just writing the screenplay....
DreamgirlsTrailer StreamBeyonce Knowles, Listen, VideoNew ClipStarring Beyonce Knowles, Jamie Foxx, Danny Glover and Eddie...
ABC premiered America's Funniest Home Videos in 1989, and the weekly video-clip competition has gone...
Goldmember finds Mike Myers returning to his most successful franchise, but desperately running out of...
The cameo-driven, "Mission: Impossible 2"-spoofing, movie-within-a-movie, pre-title sequence of "Austin Powers in Goldmember" is the...
In 2003, Brooklyn rapper Jay-Z (a.k.a. Shawn Carter) called it quits after an eight-year career....