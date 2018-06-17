Beyoncé and Jay Z have released a surprise joint album.

The couple - who are currently on their 'On The Run II' world tour - thrilled fans by dropping the new release 'Everything Is Love' on Saturday (16.06.18).

As the pair ended their show at the London Stadium, a huge sign flashed up on screens around the venue, saying 'Album Out Now'.

The record was released exclusively on Tidal, the streaming service co-owned by the pair and a number of other recording artists.

Beyoncé and Jay Z also released a new music video for their track 'Ape S**t' and another single 'Salud', which does not appear on the album.

Ricky Saiz directed the video, which is set in the Louvre museum in Paris and both artists used the album to call out those they are unhappy with.

Jay Z - who was the most nominated artist at the 2018 Grammy Awards but did not win any - raps on 'Ape S**t': ''Tell the Grammys fuck that 0 for 8 s**t''.

And he confirmed that he turned down the Super Bowl Halftime Show, saying: ''I said no to the Super Bowl / You need me, I don't need you/ Every night we in the end zone / Tell the NFL we need stadiums too.''

Beyoncé hit out at Tidal rival Spotify on the track 'Nice', rapping: ''If I gave...two f**ks about streaming numbers woulda put Lemonade up on Spotify. F**k you''.

The couple's daughter Blue Ivy makes a cameo on 'Boss' and 'Salud' in which she gives a shout out to her baby siblings Rumy and Sir.