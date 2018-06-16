Beyonce and Jay-Z paid tribute to the victims of the Grenfell Tower fire at their show in London on Friday (15.06.18).

The couple dressed in black and wore green heart pins and dedicated 'Young Forever' to the 72 people who lost their lives in the towerblock blaze a year ago, reducing many fans in the audience at the London Stadium to tears.

As her husband put his hand over his heart, Beyonce, 36, said: ''I'd like to dedicate this song to the friends and families of the victims of Grenfell. God bless you.''

Fans took to Twitter after the gig to discuss the emotional moment.

One wrote: '' I was peacefully working at Beyoncé and Jay-Z until they dedicated their encore song to Grenfell and then my heart broke #JusticeForGrenfell (sic)''

Another shared: '' Beyoncé and Jay Z just dedicated London's #OTRII to the victims of Grenfell. We all sobbed. (sic)''

And a third posted: ''I was alright until Beyonce and Jay sang Forever Young in tribute to Grenfell and then I lost my s**t.''

'Young Forever' features lines including: ''Heaven can wait we're only watching the skies [...] Let us die young or let us live forever [...] We don't have the power, but we never say never (sic)''

Thursday (14.06.18) marked a year since the horrific blaze and Adele and Stormzy were among those who visited the site of Grenfell Tower in west London for a memorial tribute alongside the families of those who lost their homes, friends and families.

The group sang along to Bill Withers' 'Lean on Me' as they gathered to mark the tragedy.

Asked why she felt it was important to attend the gathering, Adele - who appeared visibly upset after the memorial - said: ''To pay my respects.''

The 'Hello' hitmaker has been heavily involved in the fundraising project, which was launched immediately after the fire to help house those who had lost everything, and just one day after the tragic event, she visited the scene to meet the victims.

She also thanked the firefighters who had worked hard throughout the night to gain control of the blaze and escort those trapped in their homes to safety.