Beyonce and Jay Z's children have hired a ''team of nannies''.

The 'Single Ladies' hitmaker is set to go on a joint tour - the On the Run II stadium tour - with her husband in North America and Europe and they have instructed a group of nannies to help them out with the childcare of six-year-old daughter Blue Ivy and nine-month-old twins Rumi and Sir as they prepare for the upcoming shows.

A source told Entertainment Tonight: ''Blue Ivy and the twins have a team of nannies working for them. They have people around the clock.''

Meanwhile, Jay-Z previously admitted he had to ''fight'' for his marriage to Beyoncé after his infidelity.

He shared: ''You can love someone but if you haven't experienced love, and you don't understand it and you don't have the tools to move forward, then you're going to have complications and you can either address it or you can pretend until until it blows up at some point.

''For us, we chose to fight for our love. For our family. To give our kids a different outcome. To break that cycle for black men and women ... We were never a celebrity couple, we were a couple that happened to be celebrities. We are real people. It's my soul mate, it's the person I love.''

In 2016, Beyoncé released her 'Lemonade' album which featured tracks that addressed problems the pair had been having in their marriage, most notably in the track 'Sorry', which includes the line ''You better call Becky with the good hair''.

Jay Z released '4:44' a year later to address their relationship from his perspective, such as including the line ''Leave me alone Becky'' in the track 'Family Feud'.

And Jay Z previously admitted that whilst the pair had ''a lot of conversations'' about the music they were releasing.

He added: ''The best place in the hurricane is in the middle of it. The best place is right in the middle of the pain. And that's where we were sitting. And it was uncomfortable. And we had a lot of conversations. [I was] really proud of the music she made, and she was really proud of the art I released. And, you know, at the end of the day we really have a healthy respect for one another's craft. I think she's amazing.''