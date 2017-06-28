Beyonce and Jay-Z ''have never been happier''.

The 35-year-old singer and the New York-born rap star welcomed twin babies into the world earlier this month and while their arrival has left the married couple feeling ''totally exhausted'', Beyonce and Jay are both still overjoyed.

A source said: ''At nights, Beyonce has been overwhelmed with all the work needed caring for two babies. Despite all the help they are receiving, Jay is still pitching it so that Beyonce has total support.

''Neither Beyonce, nor Jay, have been able to enjoy an entire night of sleep since the twins arrived. They are totally exhausted but at the same time have never been happier as a family.''

The couple are also parents to five-year-old daughter Blue Ivy, and the arrival of their twins has only served to strengthen their relationship.

The insider told HollywoodLife.com: ''Jay-Z is on super dad duty as he has been completely hands-on with the new babies, helping with late-night feedings, burping, and also changing diapers.

''But Jay hasn't stopped there, he has also been spending a ton of time with Blue during the day and their relationship has grown since the new babies arrived.''

In fact, Jay is said to be making an extra special effort to care for the twins, whose names have not yet been revealed to the public.

The source explained: ''Jay watched Beyonce do heavy all the heavy lifting when Blue was born so he is doing his best to be more present with the twins.''

In contrast to their baby joy, the couple are said to have become frustrated in their attempts to find a new family home in Los Angeles.

The duo recently returned to their $400,000-a-month Malibu estate with their baby twins, but their lease of the property ends this summer and they are yet to seal the deal on a new abode.

A source explained: ''They want a super baller, crazy estate, and the ones they love are going for $150 mil.''