Beyonce and Jay-Z kicked off their 'On The Run II' stadium tour in Cardiff, performing 42 hits.

The power couple stormed through a set dominated by tracks from the rapper's back catalogue, including an opening of 'Holy Grail', 'Part II (On the Run)' and '03 Bonnie & Clyde', which they duetted on, at the Welsh capital's Principality Stadium last night (06.06.18).

Fans of the R&B pop star didn't get to hear some of Beyonce's biggest songs such as 'Single Ladies' and 'Halo', and nothing from her Destiny's Child days was included in the mammoth setlist which focused on the couple's relationship.

However, that could all change throughout the rest of the tour, as the pair have rehearsed more than 60 songs.

The 36-year-old superstar and her husband showed their relationship is stronger than ever holding hands, flirting up a storm and dancing with one another throughout their joint performances of 'Drunk In Love', 'Upgrade U' and 03 Bonnie & Clyde'.

During 'Upgrade U', Jay rapped the line, ''the rock on your finger'', and Beyonce's face lit up as she showed off her diamond wedding ring.

Part of the show focused on the 48-year-old rapper's infidelity in 2016, with tracks from Beyoncé's 'Lemonade' album, which addressed problems the pair had been having in their marriage, including 'Sorry'.

And Jay's 'Family Feud' from '4:44', which he released a year later which gave his perspective.

However, the glittering concert - which featured an impressive moving stage - was as much about their strong marriage and family, with a display of unity from the couple throughout the two-and-a-half-hours they were on stage.

Heart-warming visuals were shown on big screens with background videos appearing to show the pair dressed in white for a wedding ceremony, thought to be the couple renewing their wedding vows.

The pair sang 'Young Forever' while the clip, which didn't seem to be from their 2008 nuptials, played out on stage.

Jay and Beyonce's three kids, daughter Blue, six, and 11-month-old twins Rumi and Sir were all present at the apparent wedding renewal, and after the footage a message flashed up on screen stating: ''This is real love''.

The video also featured footage of Beyonce holding two babies which many fans believed to be the twins, but it has been revealed they were in fact stunt doubles.

The 'On The Run II' tour continues at on June 9 at Glasgow's Hampden Park.