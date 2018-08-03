Beyonce and Jay-Z were forced to delay their New Jersey concert on Thursday night (02.08.18), due to a storm.

The Carters' 'On The Run II Tour' show at the MetLife Stadium was interrupted by mother nature briefly, with many gig-goers forced to find shelter inside the venue until the severe weather passed.

A message on MetLife's Twitter page read: ''Weather warning. Attention please: We expect the weather situation to clear shortly. Please standby for further updates. Thank you for your patience ... At this time, we ask you please return to your seats. Show will go on! [sic]''

Instead of axing the show, the 'Crazy in Love' hitmakers waited and commenced their set at around 11pm, with Beyonce thanking the audience - who were allowed into the stadium from 7.30pm onwards - for their patience.

DJ Khaled also performed and brought out the likes of Fabolous, Jim Jones, Bazzi and Freeway on stage.

The power couple - who released their joint album 'Everything Is Love' in June under the moniker The Carters - are set to return to the MetLife Arena this evening (03.08.18).

Beyonce and Jay have been accompanied on the road by their kids Blue Ivy, six, and 12-month-old Rumi and Sir, but when they haven't been working, they've had lots of time to relax, and the 36-year-old superstar recently posted dozens of their vacation pictures on her official website.

In one picture, Beyonce held her twins in her arms while Rumi smiled broadly and Sir looked down, but both tots faces could be seen clearly.

On another, taken from behind, 48-year-old Jay - whose real name is Shawn Carter - held his swimsuit-clad youngest daughter's hand as they looked out to sea on board a yacht.

The picture gallery - which was captioned ''Thank You Europe'' - also included a number of shots featuring the couple's oldest daughter.

In one, Beyonce and Blue Ivy sat on a couch in what looked like a backstage room along with the 'Formation' hitmaker's mother Tina Knowles Lawson, a second featured mother and daughter in matching loose-fitting pink outfits and the third showed the youngster sitting in a chair in a yoga pose.

There was also a number of candid photos of Beyonce and Jay without their kids relaxing on their yacht and visiting galleries, as well as pictures taken on stage during their tour.