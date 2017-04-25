Beyonce and Jay Z have reportedly made a $120 million offer for a hilltop mansion in Bel Air.

The 35-year-old singer-songwriter and Jay, 47, are currently preparing for the arrival of twins and, in a bid for more privacy, the married couple are planning to move from New York to Los Angeles.

A real estate source told the New York Post newspaper's Page Six column: ''The house is beyond words. No expense was spared in design or execution.''

The luxurious property boats four pools, eight bedrooms and bullet-proof windows, as well as 11 bathrooms, a media room, space for a recording studio and a garage that can house up to 15 cars.

And because it is located in Bel Air's private East Gate area, the abode also offers stunning views of the city of Los Angeles.

The mansion carries an asking price of $135 million, but Beyonce and Jay Z - who have a five-year-old daughter called Blue Ivy - are hoping to strike a deal for less than the desired price.

The celebrity duo have been seeking to buy a home in Los Angeles for years, but until now, they have been renting after failing with bids for other properties.

Earlier this month, meanwhile, Beyonce spent Easter Sunday (16.04.17) at the Polo Lounge at the Beverly Hills Hotel in Los Angeles.

The 'Formation' hitmaker celebrated the holiday by having lunch alongside her family and watching an Easter egg hunt.

A source said: ''Beyonce looked amazing. She had fun watching [daughter Blue Ivy, five] hunt for eggs. She celebrated for a couple of hours with her family.''

Beyonce was happy to take a hands-off role with the egg hunt, as her family ensured the pregnant star was as ''comfortable'' as possible.

An eyewitness said: ''She mostly stayed sitting. Everyone doted on her and made sure she was comfortable. She looked very happy.''