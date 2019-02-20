Beyonce and Jay Z have banned guests from taking photos at their pre-Oscars party.

The couple are hosting their annual bash at Hollywood's Chateau Marmont hotel for a second year in a row but have put a ban on social media to ensure there are no ''embarrassing snaps'' from the party.

A source close to the couple told The Sun newspaper: ''Bey and Jay have put a series of tough measures in place to ensure none of their guests upload any embarrassing snaps from the party.

''They want to keep the whole thing top secret, and have ordered celebrity guests to leave their own security teams at home so there is space form everybody else.''

The power couple toured together last year and they are ''closer than ever'' following that run.

An insider shared: ''It was a very special year for the whole family. Beyoncé and Jay loved touring and connecting with their fans. They enjoyed bringing their whole family on tour. It was like a big adventure for everyone. They loved showing Blue around Europe, enjoyed solo date nights and family fun. Beyoncé and Jay seem closer than ever. They are very grateful for another wonderful year together. They are definitely looking back at this year with huge smiles.''

'Halo' hitmaker Beyonce reminisced on her biggest accomplishments of 2018 in a heartfelt letter to her fans back in September.

In a post on her website titled 'Your B***h at 36' - which was posted in honour of her 37th birthday on September 4 - she wrote: ''At 36, I became a mother of three. I breastfed twins. I renewed vows with my husband of ten years. I came back home to the stage to do Coachella, after pregnancy. Then my husband and I released our album together, 'Everything is Love'. And we've been touring with our whole family around the world, and loving it.''