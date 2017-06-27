Music stars Beyonce and Jay-Z are struggling to find a new family home in Los Angeles, despite boasting a budget of around $75 million.
The 35-year-old beauty and her rap star husband recently returned to their $400,000-a-month Malibu estate with their baby twins, who were born earlier this month - but their lease of the property ends this summer and they are yet to seal the deal on a new abode.
The world-famous duo - who also have five-year-old daughter Blue Ivy - have been searching for a permanent residence near Los Angeles, where their daughter is enrolled in school, for a number of years, according to TMZ.
But despite boasting a budget of around $75 million, Beyonce and Jay have yet to find their ideal family home.
A source told TMZ: ''They want a super baller, crazy estate, and the ones they love are going for $150 mil.''
Meanwhile, fellow musician Monica recently said that Beyonce and Jay have an ''amazing family'', adding that their new twins are bound to be ''beautiful''.
The 'So Gone' singer is a longtime friend of the couple and while she has yet to come face-to-face with the twins - whose names remain unknown - she is certain they will be good-looking, just like their sister Blue.
Monica said: ''Looking at Blue, they will be absolutely beautiful. I think they're just an amazing family.''
In particular, Monica admitted to admiring the way Beyonce and her family, including her mother Tina, care for one another.
She said: ''I love the way they love each other and I have this immense respect and love for my friendship with her mother, and I'm just happy for all of them.''
Beyonce and Jay have remained tight-lipped about the arrival of their twins, but the singer's father Mathew Knowles recently confirmed their arrival via social media.
Taking to Twitter, Mathew posted a picture of a birthday note which read: ''Happy Birthday to the twins! Love, Granddad.''
In 2003, Brooklyn rapper Jay-Z (a.k.a. Shawn Carter) called it quits after an eight-year career....