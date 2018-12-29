Beyonce and Jay-Z are said to be ''closer than ever'' following their recent tour as a double act.

The married couple - who have six-year-old daughter Blue Ivy and 18-month-old twins Rumi and Sir together - concluded their 'On The Run II Tour' in October after travelling around the world with their family, and sources have said the experience brought them all closer together.

An insider told People magazine: ''It was a very special year for the whole family. Beyoncé and Jay loved touring and connecting with their fans.

''They enjoyed bringing their whole family on tour. It was like a big adventure for everyone. They loved showing Blue around Europe, enjoyed solo date nights and family fun. Beyoncé and Jay seem closer than ever. They are very grateful for another wonderful year together. They are definitely looking back at this year with huge smiles.''

The comments come after 'Halo' hitmaker Beyonce reminisced on her biggest accomplishments of 2018 in a heartfelt letter to her fans back in September.

In a post on her website titled 'Your B***h at 36' - which was posted in honour of her 37th birthday on September 4 - she wrote: ''At 36, I became a mother of three. I breastfed twins. I renewed vows with my husband of ten years.

''I came back home to the stage to do Coachella, after pregnancy. Then my husband and I released our album together, 'Everything is Love'. And we've been touring with our whole family around the world, and loving it.''

But the couple's tour wasn't without its issues though, as they were forced to finish a show early in Atlanta in August, after a stage invasion saw an unidentified man climb onto the stage.

Back-up dancers quickly rushed towards the intruder, who was trying to make his way backstage, and Yvette Noel-Schure, Beyonce's publicist, subsequently reassured fans that everything was fine following the incident.

She wrote on Instagram: ''Thank you to all the fans for your concern. They are fine and looking forward to the show tomorrow.''