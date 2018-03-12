Beyonce and Jay Z have announced details for their joint OTR II tour.

The superstar husband and wife will hit the road together later this year for a number of dates across the UK, Europe and North America.

The 'On The Run II' stadium tour kicks off in the UK at Cardiff's Principality Stadium on June 06, running through to a final date at BC Place in Vancouver on October 02.

It will be the first time the couple have toured together since the original 'On The Run' dates in the summer of 2014, which saw the 'Crazy In Love' hitmakers perform over six weeks of sold out stadium shows across North America.

Their two shows in Paris at the end of the run were filmed for their Emmy-nominated HBO special.

It comes after the pair appeared on DJ Khaled's track 'Top Off', which is the first song to be taken from his album 'Father Of Asah' and also features vocals from Future.

Bey and Jay both feature on the tune, which was unveiled to the world earlier this month and sees them both deliver a scathing and blistering verse.

Referring to rumors he'd spent $91,000 on a bottle of champagne, Jay spits: ''I chopped the top off, you notice, ridin' 'round town with the FLOTUS, 1.5 for the Landaulet.''

In between rhymes, he hands things over to his wife to ''put these ''f***boys on notice'', and Bey does not hold back.

Showing off her own hip hop chops, she raps: ''I'm the only lady here, still the realest n***a in the room. I break the internet, top two and I ain't number two.

''My body, my ice, my cash, all real, I'm a triple threat. F**k it up and then leave, come back, f**k it up and leave again.''

OTR II UK/EUROPEAN TOUR DATES:

June 06 Cardiff, UK Principality Stadium On sale March 23

June 09 Glasgow, UK Hampden Park On sale March 23

June 13 Manchester, UK Etihad Stadium On sale March 23

June 15 London, UK London Stadium On sale March 23

June 19 Amsterdam, NL Amsterdam Arena On sale March 19

June 23 Copenhagen, DK Parken Stadium On sale March 19

June 25 Stockholm, SW Friends Arena On sale March 23

June 28 Berlin, DE Olympiastadion On sale March 19

June 30 Warsaw, PL Stadion Narodowy On sale March 23

July 03 Cologne, DE RheinEnergieStadion On sale March 19

July 06 Milan, IT San Siro On sale March 19

July 08 Rome, IT Stadio Olimpico On sale March 19

July 11 Barcelona, ES Olympic Stadium On sale March 19

July 14 Paris, FR Stade de France On sale March 19

July 17 Nice, FR Allianz Riviera On sale March 19