Beyonce had her own personal cook with her when she went into hospital to have her twins.
Beyonce was accompanied by her personal chef when she went into hospital to have her twins.
The 'Formation' singer and husband Jay-Z welcomed a girl and boy into the world earlier this month and the couple ensured their delivery suite in Los Angeles' UCLA hospital was a real home away from home after paying $100,000 a night to rent out an entire level and did everything they could to make their surroundings comfortable.
A source told heat magazine: ''To keep Beyonce as secure as possible, they rented out one floor of the maternity ward. They cleared everyone out and brought in their own staff.
''Even the receptionist were hand-picked by Bey and Jay.
''It's very unusual for anyone to call the shots like that at a hospital but they wanted the best for the twins and they've got enough money to make anything happen.
''The rooms they got didn't look anything like a typical hospital. The floor they took over has the building's VIP maternity suites.
''There are flatscreen TVs, mini fridges, and high-end sofas and armchairs. Jay even had a bunch of massage chairs brought in so visitors could sit with Beyonce in total comfort.
''They had their personal chef making food for everyone. Normally the VIP suites come with a special menu but they brought their guy with him and installed him in the hospital kitchen.''
Since the arrival of the twins, the couple - who also have five-year-old daughter Blue Ivy together - have been inundated with lavish gifts.
The source said: ''Once the twins arrived, the well-wishes and gifts started flooding in.
''There were vases of flowers and balloons all over the place. There were so many bouquets the place smelled like a florist, and they received so many huge packages and gifts, they started running out of places to put them. Michelle and Barack Obama sent a gift basket.''
She's swapped the studio for a film set with new Netflix series.
Dua Lipa does a ''secret handshake'' before she goes on stage.
Ed Sheeran performed a spectacular set on the Pyramid Stage on Sunday.
Although this adventure's premise will appeal to children, and the child within us, the film...
Mary Katherine is a regular teenage girl who somehow mysteriously appears in an enchantingly beautiful...
Watch the trailer for ObsessedBeyonce Knowles takes on an unlikely role in Obsessed. Sharon Charles...
Watch the trailer for Cadillac Records.In there day, Chess Records were a very prominent record...
If only they had let Bill Condon direct Chicago instead of just writing the screenplay....
DreamgirlsTrailer StreamBeyonce Knowles, Listen, VideoNew ClipStarring Beyonce Knowles, Jamie Foxx, Danny Glover and Eddie...
ABC premiered America's Funniest Home Videos in 1989, and the weekly video-clip competition has gone...
Goldmember finds Mike Myers returning to his most successful franchise, but desperately running out of...
The cameo-driven, "Mission: Impossible 2"-spoofing, movie-within-a-movie, pre-title sequence of "Austin Powers in Goldmember" is the...
In 2003, Brooklyn rapper Jay-Z (a.k.a. Shawn Carter) called it quits after an eight-year career....