Beyoncé will headline a benefit concert on September 12 to raise money for the victims of Hurricane Harvey alongside Barbra Streisand, Blake Shelton and Oprah Winfrey.
The 'Love On Top' hitmaker and the 'Woman in Love' singer are set to perform at the telethon event on September 12 alongside Blake Shelton and Oprah Winfrey to help the victims of the recent hurricane and flooding that devastated Houston, Texas.
The show will be broadcasted on ABC, CBS, NBC, Fox and CMT as well as on Facebook, YouTube and Twitter and has been organised by Houston rap artist Bun B and Scooter Braun, founder of SB Projects.
Beyoncé's pastor Rudy Rasmus has previously praised the singer for being ''a real blessing'' for the people of Houston.
He said: ''Beyonce is extremely private and has done a lot that she has requested that we don't announce and publicise over the years. So right now I think to each his own, she has always taken a position to help this city in its time of need, and now is no different. She has really stepped up and it's been a real blessing for us.''
Speaking about the relief effort, he added: ''We are right now mobilising to gather as many supplies as we can, knowing that in the next few days when the skies start clearing, people are going to be in intense need of items that of just right now have already lost in their homes due to the flooding.''
Beyoncé had recently issued a statement where she promised to help as many people as she could.
She shared: ''My heart goes out to my hometown, Houston, and I remain in constant prayer for those affected and for the rescuers who have been so brave and determined to do so much to help.
''I am working closely with my team at BeyGOOD as well as my pastor to implement a plan to help as many as we can.''
