Beyoncé finds it ''stressful'' balancing work and home life.

The 'Crazy In Love' hitmaker - who has Blue Ivy, seven, and two-year-old twins Rumi and Sir with her husband Jay Z - admits it can be tricky focusing on both her professional and personal lives.

She said: ''I think the most stressful thing for me is balancing work and life. Making sure I am present for my kids - dropping Blue off at school, taking Rumi and Sir to their activities, making time for date nights with my husband, and being home in time to have dinner with my family - all while running a company can be challenging. Juggling all of those roles can be stressful, but I think that's life for any working mom.''

The 38-year-old singer is constantly bombarded by pregnancy rumours and admits she gives ''zero f***s'' about them now.

She added: ''If someone told me 15 years ago that my body would go through so many changes and fluctuations, and that I would feel more womanly and secure with my curves, I would not have believed them. But children and maturity have taught me to value myself beyond my physical appearance and really understand that I am more than enough no matter what stage I'm at in life. Giving zero f***s is the most liberating place to be. Also knowing true beauty is something you cannot see. I wish more people focused on discovering the beauty within themselves rather than critiquing other folks' grills.''

Beyoncé tries to avoid ''drama'' as a famous person and humbles herself by keeping her ''real ones'' around her.

Asked how she doesn't lose yourself, she shared to the January issue of ELLE magazine: ''The predictable rock star DNA is a myth. I believe you don't have to accept dysfunction to be successful. This is not to say that I have not struggled. I have the same pain that life brings to everyone else. I try to shift the stigma that says with fame there has to be drama. It is how you relate to your hardships and use that to evolve. And I try to keep real ones around me.''