Beyoncé is ''ready'' to give birth.

The 'Run The World (Girls)' hitmaker is ''doing great'' and can't wait to meet her twins, according to her mother Tina Knowles.

She said: ''She's doing great, she's just ready to - you know, she's ready to see her babies.''

The 35-year-old star recently threw a baby shower to celebrate her babies' impending arrival.

Speaking about the event, Tina added to Entertainment Tonight: ''It was excellent, I had so much fun. I think a lot [of her daughter's style] came from me but also, just like the shower, that's her vision and I just help make is come alive, you know ... but all of my girls just have such great style and I'm just so proud. I'm sure they got a little bit from their mama, you know.''

Meanwhile, Tina previously admitted she ''can't wait'' for Beyoncé - who already has five-year-old daughter Blue Ivy with her husband Jay Z - to give birth and is excited about becoming a grandmother yet again.

She said: ''I'm so excited. I can't wait ... [Beyoncé and Jay Z are] incredible parents. [Solange] is a really good mom. Really patient and kind. [My biggest lesson was] teaching them that what is on the inside counts more than what's on the outside. I see her passing it on, and it makes me really proud because that was my biggest lesson.''

And Tina doesn't know the gender of her daughter's unborn babies but is ''happy'' whether they are boys or girls or one of each.

She added: ''I would be happy with whatever God gives me. It's the biggest blessing. I'm so excited!''