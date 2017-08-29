Beyoncé has vowed to ''help as many'' people as possible following the devastation caused by Hurricane Harvey and the subsequent flooding that has hit Houston.

The R&B singer - who was born and raised in the southwestern Texan city - has revealed she is praying for those affected by the natural disaster, which has seen 11 trillion gallons of rainwater hit the area, and it is expected to continue throughout the week.

In a statement to The Houston Chronicle newspaper, she said: ''My heart goes out to my hometown, Houston, and I remain in constant prayer for those affected and for the rescuers who have been so brave and determined to do so much to help.''

She added that discussions are continuing with her BeyGOOD team - which was established four years ago to help those in need around the world - to ensure aid can reach ''as many as'' possible.

Beyoncé continued: ''I am working closely with my team at BeyGOOD as well as my pastor [Rudy Rasmus at St. John's in downtown Houston] to implement a plan to help as many as we can.''

It comes after she reached out to her Texan fans on Instagram, with a moving snap of the state flag.

It was captioned: ''Texas you are in my prayers.''

Many stars have spoken out in support of those in need, and Coldplay have written a song for the people of Houston, performing it for one night only in Miami.

Frontman Chris Martin said: ''This is because we all grew up loving country music, and of course that's kind of what we think of when we go to Texas. So, if you'll bear with us, this is a new song and we'll never play this again. We're gonna sing it in Miami for everybody here, and we're gonna send it over there to everyone who missed the show.''