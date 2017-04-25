To mark the one year anniversary of 'Lemonade', Beyoncé is offering four scholarships to female students in the US.
The 'Run The World (Girls)' hitmaker has launched Formation Scholars, which will award scholarships to female students to ''encourage and support [those] who are unafraid to think outside the box''.
A statement posted on her website reads: ''To add to the celebration of the one-year anniversary of Lemonade, Beyonce Knowles-Carter announces the establishment of Formation Scholar awards for the 2017-2018 academic year, to encourage and support young women who are unafraid to think outside the box and are bold, creative, conscious and confident.''
The scholarships will be handed to four women ''pursuing studies in creative arts, music, literature or African-American studies'' in attendance at four selected colleges.
The statement adds: ''Four scholarships will be awarded, one per college, to female incoming, current or graduate students pursuing studies in creative arts, music, literature or African-American studies. The schools selected for participation are Berklee College of Music, Howard University, Parsons School of Design and Spelman College.''
And Beyoncé is not the only celebrity to offer scholarships to students, Rihanna also set up a program for Caribbean students who are studying in the United States.
Speaking about how, as a child, she dreamed of becoming rich enough to save children all over the world, Rihanna said: ''When I was 5 or 6 years old, I remember watching TV and I would see these commercials and I was watching other children suffer in other parts of the world. You know? The commercials where you could give 25 cents and save a child's life.
''I would think to myself ... I wonder how many 25 cents I could save up to save all of the kids in Africa and I would say to myself, 'When I grow up and get rich, I'm going to save kids all over the world.' I just didn't know I'd be in the position to do that when I was a teenager.''
