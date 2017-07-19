Beyoncé's sole focus is her children.

The 'Run The World' hitmaker has been concentrating on her twins Rumi and Sir and her daughter Blue Ivy since she and Jay Z welcomed the little ones into the world.

A source said: ''After Beyoncé was released from the hospital, she has been all about Blue and the babies. She has doctors that come to the house weekly and they have several baby nurses that help out.

''Blue is very happy to be a big sister. Beyoncé is happy with just being a mom right now. She has no plans to work. She seems relaxed and very happy. Everything is good with her and Jay, and they seem to have a lot of fun raising their family together.''

Despite being busy being a mother, the 35-year-old singer still makes time to see her friends by organising lunches or dinner parties.

An insider told People magazine: ''She often has friends over for lunch and they have also had a couple of smaller dinner parties on the weekends.''

It comes after it was revealed Beyoncé's twins were delivered by Kim Kardashian West's doctor, OB/GYN Dr. Paul Crane.

The babies were born at 5.13am at Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center in Los Angeles, with the couple's daughter Rumi arriving first, followed shortly by her brother Sir, their birth certificates confirmed.

And Beyoncé and Jay Z's five-year-old daughter Blue Ivy loves being a big sister to the new arrivals.

Beyonce's mother Tina Knowles said recently: ''She's [Blue is] very proud and excited. She's a good big sister, she really is. She cares for them a lot.''