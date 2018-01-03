Beyoncé, Eminem and The Weeknd have been confirmed to headline the 2018 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, which will take place in California on April 13 - 15 and April 20 - 22.
The 'Can't Feel My Face' hitmaker is set to perform at the annual music extravaganza at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California on Friday April 13 and April 20.
Having made his comeback last year, Eminem will perform on the Sunday nights (April 15 and April 22) whilst Beyoncé - who had to pull out of the 2017 festival because she was expecting twins - will perform on Saturday April 14 and April 21).
Other performers across the weekend include SZA, Kygo, Haim, Tyler, the Creator, St. Vincent and Post Malone. Chic feat. Nile Rodgers, Cardi B and French Montana will also perform.
Beyoncé was due to take one of the coveted headline slots back in 2017 but had to pull out when she found out she was expecting her twins - Rumi and Sir - with her husband Jay Z.
Beyoncé's management company Parkwood Entertainment and festival producer Goldenvoice released a joint statement at the time, which read: ''Following the advice of her doctors to keep a less rigorous schedule in the coming months, Beyoncé has made the decision to forgo performing at the 2017 Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival. However, Goldenvoice and Parkwood are pleased to confirm that she will be a headliner at the 2018 festival. Thank you for your understanding.''
Lady Gaga stepped into replace Beyoncé whilst the other two headline slots were taken by Radiohead and Kendrick Lamar.
