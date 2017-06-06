Beyoncé, Coldplay and Stormzy will go head to head to be crowned the Best Live Act at the Nordoff Robbins O2 Silver Clef Awards.

The 'Formation' singer - who is expecting twins - will battle it out with the 'A Sky Full Of Stars' hitmakers and the 'Big For Your Boots' star for the public-voted award - sponsored by Ticketmaster and Live Nation - alongside seven other musicians, Bruce Springsteen, Christine & The Queens, Iron Maiden, Little Mix, Melanie Martinez, Shawn Mendes and Take That.

Fans can use social media, texts or the official Ticketmaster website to vote for their favourite artist up until Monday June 26.

The winner will be announced by Peter Andre at the Nordoff Robbins O2 Silver Clef Awards, which will take place in London on June 30.

Andrew Parsons, Managing Director at Ticketmaster UK, said: ''It's fantastic to team up with Nordoff Robbins again on the Best Live Act Award, and what a diverse list of nominees we have - from US legends, to British icons, through to London's own Stormzy.

''We are passionate about live music, and this list demonstrates the sheer quality of live performers we have witnessed here in the UK over the last 12 months. I look forward to seeing who the public crowns the Best Live Act 2017.''

Whilst Nordoff Robbins CEO, Julie Whelan, added: ''We are thrilled to be partnering with Ticketmaster once again on this very special award. Each year the nominee list features some of the best in live music talent, and this year is certainly no exception. Arguably each nominee is worthy of accolade but we hand over the reins to the public and the decision is now in their hands - we can't wait to see who will make the 2017 Best Live Act Award winner!''

To celebrate the 10 nominations - which were shortlisted by an expert panel based on the most searched for artists on Ticketmaster that have performed in the UK between March 2016 and March 2017 - London artist Will Thompson has created ten beautifully crafted paintings of each of the nominees. Anyone who votes via the website or with the relevant hashtag on Twitter will automatically be entered to win the unique portrait of their favourite live act.

Will Thompson said: ''I have drawn many famous faces for my social channels, so I was really excited to work with Ticketmaster to create 10 original portraits of these incredible artists, all nominated for their live performances. Looking forward to seeing which act wins, and the lucky voters who get to win one of my portraits!''

Fans can get behind their favourite act by voting at www.ticketmaster.co.uk/best-live-act or tweeting the artist keyword as a hashtag to @NordoffRobbins1. To vote and donate £5 to Nordoff Robbins, fans can text the relevant artist keyword to 70700.

The full list of nominees and artist keywords for the Ticketmaster Best Live Act Award are as follows:

Beyoncé - BLABeyonce

Bruce Springsteen - BLABruce

Christine & The Queens - BLAChristine

Coldplay - BLAColdplay

Iron Maiden - BLAIronMaiden

Little Mix - BLALittleMix

Melanie Martinez - BLAMelanie

Shawn Mendes - BLAShawn

Stormzy - BLAStormzy

Take That - BLATakeThat