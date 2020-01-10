Beyoncé and Jay Z sent Reese Witherspoon a case of champagne after they shared a glass together at the Golden Globes earlier this week.
The couple sent a surprise to 'The Morning Show' actress after she had revealed she leant over and asked Beyonce and Jay Z for a glass of their Ace Of Spades champagne, which they snuck into the awards ceremony.
Taking to her Instagram stories, she wrote: ''Y'all! Came home to the best surprise from @beyonce and Jay-Z (sic)''
The champagne came with a note that read, ''More water from Jay and B.''
And Reese soon cracked open the case and started drinking.
She told her followers: ''It's 11:30. We're drinking champagne. Who cares? It's from Jay Z and Beyoncé. It's really good. It's a good way to start the new year.''
Reese and her co-star Jennifer Aniston had previously revealed they asked Beyonce and Jay Z for a glass of champagne at the Golden Globes as the drinks were running dry on their table.
Writing on her Instagram account, Jennifer shared: ''Reese!? This is one of the many reasons I love you. We ran out of water at our table So naturally, she asked Jay-Z and Beyonce for a glass of their champagne (sic).''
Whilst Reese shared on her own account: ''When Jay-Z gave us his #AceofSpade champagne, we were like [heart eye].''
Beyonce and Jay Z snuck in their own drinks to the award show, with a security guard was pictured near them carrying two bottles of Ace Of Spades champagne behind his back. The bottles were later spotted on their table along with the Moet & Chandon, who were sponsoring the event.
