We danced to Justin Timberlake's Can't Stop the Feeling and The Chainsmokers' Closer, while watching Taylor Swift's romances sizzle and then fizzle and mourned the deaths of David Bowie, Leonard Cohen, George Michael, and Prince.

Meanwhile, Niall Horan became the first current member of One Direction to go it alone with his hit This Town, Kanye West ranted, raged and ended up in hospital, Bob Dylan made Nobel Prize history, and old geezers Paul MCCartney and the Rolling Stones headlined the inaugural Desert Trip festival in California.

There were weddings for Ne-Yo, Paramore's Hayley Williams, Ciara, Cam, Jill Scott, and Ray J, and babies for Adam Levine, Alanis Morissette, and John Legend.

But were you all about the music in 2016 or did it all leave you a little flat? Do you know your Rae Sremmurd from your Lady Leshurr? It's time to find out if you were paying attention with our end-of-year music quiz.

Let's find out if you're hitting the high notes when it comes to the music news of 2016:

1. Country couple Tim MCGraw and Faith Hill played a top secret gig at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville in October and performed as...

a) Tom & Jerry

b) Brad & Angelina

c) Simon & Garfunkel

d) Sam & Audrey

2. Which three acts appeared at the 2016 Super Bowl Halftime Show?

a) Beyonce, Coldplay & Bruno Mars

b) Lady GaGa, The Weeknd, Bruno Mars

c) Beyonce, Jay Z & Katy Perry

d) Taylor Swift, Katy Perry & Lady Gaga

3. Who released an album titled Joanne?

a) Beyonce

b) Lady Gaga

c) Katy Perry

d) Taylor Swift

4. Which former child star is Meghan Trainor dating?

a) MACauley Culkin

b) Sean Astin

c) Daryl Sabara

d) Neil Patrick Harris

5. Which pop star celebrated Twitter's 10th anniversary back in March by posting a video of himself singing Happy Birthday on the social media site?

a) Justin Bieber

b) Shawn Mendes

c) Justin Timberlake

d) Zayn Malik

6. Bad Moms stars Mila Kunis, Kristen Bell and Kathryn Hahn staged an Instagram moment of silence for which delusional rapper back in February?

a) Kanye West

b) Wiz Khalifa

c) Drake

d) Kendrick Lamar

7. Who became the first person to hit 100 million followers on Instagram in 2016?

a) Taylor Swift

b) Katy Perry

c) Selena Gomez

d) Justin Bieber

8. Which star lit up the world's album charts with Illuminate in 2016?

a) Shawn Mendes

b) Drake

c) Beyonce

d) Zayn Malik

9. Name Ariana Grande's rapper boyfriend.

a) MACklemore

b) Drake

c) MAC Miller

d) Meek Mill

10. What was the title of Radiohead's 2016 album?

a) A Moon Shaped Pool

b) A Head Full of Stars

c) OK Computer

d) Black Star

11. Who ended 2015 and began 2016 on top of the U.S. singles chart?

a) Adele

b) Justin Bieber

c) The Weeknd

d) Drake

12. Who became the first non-contestant pop star to perform at the Eurovision Song Contest in Stockholm, Sweden in May?

a) Justin Bieber

b) Niall Horan

c) Justin Timberlake

d) Zayn Malik

13. Which rap artist released a self-philosophy book, entitled The Keys, just before becoming a first-time father in October?

a) DJ Khaled

b) Jay Z

c) Kid Cudi

d) Wiz Khalifa

14. Which rapping brothers enjoyed success with their Black Beatles hit?

a) A Tribe Called Quest

b) Rae Sremmurd

c) MACklemore & Ryan Lewis

d) The Roots

15. R&B star Ciara wed sportsman Russell Wilson in an English castle in July. Name it.

a) Pickering Castle

b) Rockingham Castle

c) Windsor Castle

d) Peckforton Castle

16. Name The Chainsmokers.

a) Khalif and Aaquil Brown

b) Diplo, Jillionaire, and Walshy Fire

c) Andrew Taggart & Alex Pall

d) El-P and Killer Mike

17. Justin Bieber featured on two of the year's biggest hits, Cold Water and Let Me Love You, but who were the artists behind the two songs?

a) Major Lazer & DJ Snake

b) Drake & Tiesto

c) Diplo & Wiz Khalifa

d) Drake & DJ Snake

18. Taylor Swift and Zayn Malik stunned fans earlier this month, when they released a surprise collaboration. What was the name of the song?

a) I Don't Wanna Live Forever

b) Bad Blood

c) Come Together

d) Closer

19. Which song on Beyonce's critically-acclaimed Lemonade album does Jack White feature on?

a) Hold Up

b) Don't Hurt Yourself

c) Sorry

d) Freedom

20. Which legendary crooner celebrated his 90th birthday over the summer?

a) Paul Anka

b) Barry Manilow

c) Jimmy Buffett

d) Tony Bennett

Answers:

1. d - their real first names

2. a

3. b

4. c

5. a

6. a

7. c

8. a

9. c

10. a

11. a

12. c

13. a

14. b

15. d

16. c

17. a

18. a

19. b

20. d