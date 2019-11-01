B*B*witched have released their first new music for five years - and have confirmed they have big plans to write new tunes and take them on tour.

The 'C'est La Vie' hitmakers - made up of sisters Edele and Keavy Lynch, Lindsay Armaou, and Sinead O'Carroll - have dropped 'Hold On', a cover of the Wilson Phillips smash hit, and they are currently penning new tracks with a view to releasing material when they can ''find the right time''.

Keavy - who has 21-month-old daughter Freya - exclusively told BANG Showbiz: ''We are writing new music. We're just trying to find the right time, because the four of us have children.

''Edele and Sinead have older children who are in school, and Lindsay and myself have younger children who are two and under.

''It's quite difficult to juggle it all and find the right time to do everything.

''So with 'Hold On' we've done an online campaign because it has been too long. So we wanted to give something to the fans to show that we are still here, we're still wanting to do new stuff.

''Our plan is to release new music, it absolutely is.''

The 'Blame It on the Weatherman' hitmakers last released new music when they dropped 2014 EP 'Champagne or Guinness', and Keavy admitted they have already finished writing some brand-new songs.

She added: ''We do have some stuff written. We're just trying to find the exact songs we want, and the right timing so we can respect what we're doing and give it the time it needs and deserves.''

And when the girl band - who reunited for TV show 'The Big Reunion' in 2012 - release new songs, they are hoping to be able to go on tour with their tunes.

Keavy said: ''You need to do so much campaigning and we want to make a success of it and do more shows and go on tour.

''So we just have to be realistic.

''Lindsay is still on maternity leave at the moment, so all of this has been done around her maternity leave, bless her.''