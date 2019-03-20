Beverley Mitchell has been ''struggling'' to come to terms with her miscarriage.

The 37-year-old actress - who has son Hutton Michael, three, and daughter Kenzie Lynne, five, with husband Michael Cameron - revealed in November that she had suffered a tragic miscarriage earlier in 2018, just weeks after finding out she was pregnant with twins.

And now, the '7th Heaven' alum has said she's still finding the loss difficult to come to terms with, and the past few weeks have left her feeling ''downright sad.''

Posting on her blog and on Instagram, she wrote: ''The past week I have found myself reflecting on what might have been. You see, if I didn't miscarry, I would have a baby, possibly two babies joining our family. Though I understand in my heart that this was not our path, I can't help but wonder. Through this process, I have come to terms with it and have been ok; I talk about it often just because I don't want to hide the fact that it happened, I had a miscarriage. I am not looking for sympathy just the acknowledgment that it happened, because what hurts the most is the dismissal of it.

''But this week has thrown me a curveball, and I have been downright SAD. I've been struggling, I'm physically fine but my heart hurts, and my mind is tired. My husband is a saint and has been so kind and supportive; he lets me feel what I need to but is there to pick up the pieces and just hold me. I look at our two beautiful and I am so incredibly grateful but in my heart I know we are not complete, I so strongly feel there is another little soul waiting to join our family, and that is where I struggle.''

Beverley then went on to say she was being honest with her readers about her struggle so that others who are also suffering can acknowledge their feelings, but also embrace the ''beauty'' and ''magic'' of life.

She continued: ''Everyone grieves differently and what has thrown me off is I honestly felt that I had gotten through that process, but it snuck up on me. I find myself yearning for those babies I see everywhere, and my heart hurts. And this week I let it hurt. I gave myself a week to feel it all, the sadness, the exhaustion, the pure frustration. And boy did I feel it. But this week I have made the decision to move forward, to focus on the beauty of my life, my incredible husband and the two most beautiful angels that I could not be more grateful. This week will be a good week because that is the space I am creating.''