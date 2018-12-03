Beverley Mitchell says Jessica Biel was ''very supportive'' after her miscarriage.

The 37-year-old actress has revealed her '7th Heaven' co-star was one of the very first people she told about her devastating news earlier this year.

She told PEOPLE magazine: ''She was very supportive through everything and was always checking in on me.

''She was one of the first people I called and I'm just very grateful for her friendship and just her being just a frickin' badass, awesome person.''

Beverley - who has son Hutton Michael, three, and daughter Kenzie Lynne, five, with husband Michael Cameron - opened up about her devastating experience on Thanksgiving (22.11.18), months after it happened.

On sharing her story, she added: ''I've been wanting to do it for a few months now. I just couldn't find the right words and every time I wrote something I felt like it was not coming off the right way.

''One day I'd be really angry about it and then I was like, 'That's not a good one.' And another day I was really emotional and I was like, 'Uy yuy yuy. That's not a good one either.'

''And then finally I felt like I was able to speak out with a clear heart and get my point across, but not be overly one way or the other and maybe in a way that I thought the message would be heard a little better.''

Beverley found out she was pregnant with twins earlier in 2018 but had a miscarriage just a few weeks later.

She recently wrote in an emotional blog post: ''A few weeks later, our new dream of our growing family came crashing down; we had a miscarriage. This was a shock. Honestly, my first instinct was to say I was fine, and to be honest, I was trying to be. I thought I had to be, for my family, for myself. I had to jump on a plane and go to work being surrounded by babies and kids while I was still miscarrying. That was interesting.

''My heart could not make sense of it. I never really considered that I would miscarry being that I had already had two healthy pregnancies. This was my misconception, you see, I didn't know much about miscarriages and I didn't know many people who had miscarried, or so I thought.''