Beverley Mitchell suffered a devastating miscarriage this year.

The 37-year-old actress - who has son Hutton Michael, three, and daughter Kenzie Lynne, five, with husband Michael Cameron - found out she was pregnant with twins earlier in 2018 but had a miscarriage just a few weeks later.

She wrote in an emotional blog post: ''A few weeks later, our new dream of our growing family came crashing down; we had a miscarriage. This was a shock. Honestly, my first instinct was to say I was fine, and to be honest, I was trying to be. I thought I had to be, for my family, for myself. I had to jump on a plane and go to work being surrounded by babies and kids while I was still miscarrying. That was interesting.

''My heart could not make sense of it. I never really considered that I would miscarry being that I had already had two healthy pregnancies. This was my misconception, you see, I didn't know much about miscarriages and I didn't know many people who had miscarried, or so I thought.''

And former '7th Heaven' star Beverley revealed she had decided to open up about her devastating loss in order to help herself heal.

She said: ''I was now part of a group, the unspoken and hidden group who mourn their losses in the shadows. This was the hardest part, suffering in silence. Every time I shared what we were going through I made people uncomfortable, no one ever knows what to say, and to be honest, there is nothing to say.

''Most people who are sharing their story, we aren't looking for anything, just the opportunity to share their story. It is with sharing it that the healing begins, the acceptance that it happened. It is when you ignore it or pretend that it never happened that you cause more pain. Dismissing it almost makes it worse.

''We still have dreams of growing our family but now more than ever, I look at Kenzie, Hutton and Michael and just feel full. If we are blessed with more children they will fill us with more love, but for now, I look at my family and I am GRATEFUL, BLESSED and THANKFUL (sic).''