Beverley Knight is to join the New Power Generation for the band's London show.

The R&B star has been announced as the special guest for the group's concert at the Indigo at The O2 on August 2, which will see them play a set of Prince's music in honour of the late pop legend.

It was 11 years ago when Beverley joined Prince on stage when he played an after-show gig at the venue following one of his concerts at The O2 as part of his '21 Nights in London' residency, and NPG leader Morris Hayes can't wait to be reunited with the 'Shoulda Woulda Coulda' hitmaker.

And Morris has teased that Beverley will not be the only special guest on the night.

He exclusively told BANG Showbiz: ''Beverly Knight was a long time friend of Prince, so it's going to be awesome to play with her. She's such a wonderful singer.

''We hope to definitely get a few more names down to the show too, we're just waiting to hear on people's schedules. We'll definitely be inviting a few friends down to the concert who we hope to get on stage.''

Morris played with Prince during that acclaimed residency and at the after-show concerts and, for him, the night when Amy Winehouse duetted with the 'Purple Rain' singer was one of the greatest moments he's ever experienced on stage.

He recalled: ''Those shows that Prince did at the Indig02 were special nights. I'll never forget one amazing night when Amy Winehouse came on stage and we did 'Love Is A Losing Game' with her, it was such a great moment.''

The New Power Generation were Prince's backing group for many years appearing on several albums, most notably 1991's 'Diamonds and Pearls', and toured with him extensively.

Since the 'Purple Rain' hitmaker's untimely death in April 2016 at the age of 57, the band - which includes Tommy Barbarella and Andre Cymone among others - reunited and has been back on the road playing tribute concerts to the legendary pop star packed with his hits.

Fans can go to Eventim.co.uk/newpowergeneration for tickets and more information on the New Power Generation's London show.