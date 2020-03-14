Betty Gilpin worked with Marines on the set of 'The Hunt'.

The 33-year-old actress - who stars as Crystal in the satirical thriller - trained with elite fighting forces to get into character for her latest role as a female killing machine.

'The Hunt' - which stars Betty, Emma Roberts, Hilary Swank, and Justin Hartley - tells the tale of everyday Republican-voting people being kidnapped and let loose to be hunted by rich liberal elites who pay for the privilege.

She told Hey U Guys: ''Heidi Moneymaker was the stunt coordinator on the movie, and one of the days that we trained she bought in two of her friends who are Marines. They were teaching me gun etiquette and how you would, as a Marine, walk into a room and assess a room. He said, 'Pie thinking, like you're looking at this part of the room then this part of the room like this slice, this slice, this slice.' It made me think that's probably how Crystal's brain works, she takes in little bits of information of what she needs at a time in a survivalist way and doesn't ever zoom out or freak out about everything happening. It's this person in front of me, then this person in front of me, and she's sort of a deranged cowboy in that way.''

Despite working alongside Marines and landing her first Action-hero role, the 'GLOW' star never thought she would be given the opportunity.

She recently told Variety: ''I feel very altered by this experience in a positive way. Playing this part, it opened up chambers in me that I thought were closed forever. I thought I had a realistic sense of what I was going to be allowed to do as an actor. I never thought that I would get this opportunity.''