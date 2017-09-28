The Disney Channel is reportedly working on a sequel to 'Hocus Pocus'.

Deadline claim the sequel will be a reimagining of the 1993 cult classic which starred Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy, and is currently in early stages of development but will be a TV movie.

'The Royals' screenwriter Scarlett Lacey is on board to pen the new script with David Kirschner - who produced the original movie - is back as executive producer.

Although not much else is known at this point, the new movie will have a brand new cast with 'High School Musical' director Kenny Ortega helming the anticipated sequel.

The original movie, which became a cult classic, was written by Neil Cuthbert and Mick Garris and was based around a story written by Garris and Kirschner.

'Hocus Pocus' follows three villainous witches (Midler, Parker and Najimy) who are accidentally resurrected in Salem and wreak havoc on the small town.

It falls upon Max Dennison (Omri Katz), his sister Dani (Thora Birch) and their friend Allison (Vinessa Shaw) along with an immortal, talking cat to steal the witches' spell book to stop them from becoming immortal.

Rumours swirled that a second 'Hocus Pocus' is in the works after Midler dressed up as her iconic red-haired witch Winifred Sanderson at her Annual Hulaween Bash in New York last year.

But co-star Parker squashed fans' hopes and said it was purely the 71-year-old actress having a bit of fun.

She told ET Canada: ''She's just stirring up a trouble! That's all she's doing.''

Parker, 52, also admitted she would love to reprise two of her iconic roles - Carrie Bradshaw from 'Sex and the City' and Sarah Sanderson from 'Hocus Pocus'.

She said last year: ''I'm down for both! It would be amazing if we could do both in one year.''