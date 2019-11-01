Hollywood star Bette Midler has revealed she would love to make a 'Hocus Pocus' sequel.
Bette Midler would love to make a 'Hocus Pocus' sequel.
The 73-year-old actress starred alongside Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy in the 1993 fantasy movie, and following recent speculation about a follow-up film, Bette has admitted to being intrigued by the idea.
Asked about the possibility of making a 'Hocus Pocus 2', Bette - who played an evil witch in the original film - told 'Entertainment Tonight': ''Oh my goodness me. Oh I hope they get to me before I'm a corpse.
''We wanna fly again. I hope Disney+ is a big success and I hope we get to do it, because [Winifred] is of course one of my favourite characters.''
Bette also revealed that fans still talk to her about the original 'Hocus Pocus' film, which is now regarded as a cult classic.
She shared: ''I have met people - I've met grown-up people, like 40-year-olds, 50-year-olds - who say, 'Oh I remember that! 'Hocus Pocus'! I was brought up on that.' It's so mortifying 'cause I still look 35.''
Asked whether or not she'll sign on for the possible follow-up movie, Bette said: ''I can't wait to read the script. We're gonna see what happens.''
Meanwhile, Collider recently reported that 'Hocus Pocus 2' is already in the works at Disney Plus.
Jen D'Angelo has been hired to write the script for the film, according to Collider, which also said that the studio is eager to rehire the original cast.
At the moment, none of the original cast have committed to the project, but Disney is reportedly keen to get the well-known stars on board.
It's not yet known whether the original cast would play the main roles, or whether they would be expected to pass the torch to a younger generation.
Listen to their new single 'People Change'.
For the first, and almost certainly last, time Cambridge indie rockers Mallory Knox performed at The Booking Hall in Dover.
'Devour You' is a fantastic follow up to Starcrawler's debut album and represents a move on in terms of sound and, in part, direction.
Salvation Jayne's third birthday bash was a riot of colour and a celebration of a band very much enjoying what they do.
We're feeling the nostalgia this month.
American Thighs was released on this day in 1994.
Gloo is a new supergroup consisting of UK mystic-beat producers Iglooghost and Kai Whiston as well as nu-pop singer/producer BABii.
Listen to her new single Forgive Me now.
Entertaining and uplifting, this Oscar-winning documentary tells the unknown story of the back-up singers who...
Cynical audiences will hate this simplistic, softhearted comedy, but for a bit of undemanding entertainment,...
Artie and Diane Decker are the aging parents of a working mother, Alice, whose busy...
Things have been ramped up considerably in the nine years since Cats & Dogs, and...
Watch the trailer for Then She Found MeThen She Found Me is an adaptation of...
Little known fact: When Walt Disney released Fantasia in 1940, it was intended to be...
I'll start by saying up front that I really don't admire Bette Midler. I...
In the history of men going to the movies, there are few horrors as singularly...
The biggest crowd-pleaser of the year is upon us -- the powerhouse trio of Goldie...
We're almost halfway through 2004, the unofficial Year of the Remake, and we've yet to...