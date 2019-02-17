Bette Midler is set to perform at the upcoming Oscars, where she'll sing 'The Place Where Lost Things Go'.
The 73-year-old star will take to the stage at the annual awards ceremony in Los Angeles to perform 'The Place Where Lost Things Go', which features in 'Mary Poppins Returns'.
Announcing the news on Twitter, Bette wrote: ''So, (drum roll) Ladies and Gentlemen, I will be chanteusing (that's singing) on the Oscars on Feb 24...the nominated song from ''Mary Poppins''...''The Place Where Lost Things Go'' ...so excited!! (sic)''
The song is performed by Emily Blunt in the Disney movie, and Marc Shaiman - who co-wrote the track alongside Scott Wittman - has admitted to being thrilled by the news.
He wrote on Twitter: ''As a child of the 60s, I grew up obsessed with the 'Mary Poppins' soundtrack, learning everything about songwriting and film scoring from it. As a teenager in the 70's, I became obsessed with new star Bette Midler, who fate amazingly led me to, resulting in our 40 year relationship.
''Could I have ever imagined that one day Bette Midler would sing a song I co-wrote with Scott Wittman for a sequel to 'Mary Poppins' at the Academy Awards?! My heart is exploding!!! (sic)''
Meanwhile, organisers of the Oscars have reversed their controversial decision to hand out four awards during ad breaks.
The initial announcement prompted a major backlash from fans, and organisers admitted they changed their mind in light of the ''feedback'' they'd received.
The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences said: ''All Academy Awards will be presented without edits, in our traditional format. We look forward to Oscar Sunday, February 24.''
